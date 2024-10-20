Sign up
QUAILS GATE
Taking the back way downtown I had to stop for a shot from the winery roadside. We have a number of wineries in this area but this one seems to have the easiest vantage access from this height.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
