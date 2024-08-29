Previous
ARTIST AT WORK by jerzyfotos
ARTIST AT WORK

We got up to Myra Canyon Trestles just outside of Kelowna today and I spotted Mr. Weiming Zhao painting the trestles that we walked on and I hoped to shoot. His canvas showed a great talent that he possesses and his wife gave me his business card.
