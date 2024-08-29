Sign up
222 / 365
ARTIST AT WORK
We got up to Myra Canyon Trestles just outside of Kelowna today and I spotted Mr. Weiming Zhao painting the trestles that we walked on and I hoped to shoot. His canvas showed a great talent that he possesses and his wife gave me his business card.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
amyK
ace
Nice capture of the artist and his work
August 30th, 2024
