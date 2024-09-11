Previous
HANGIN OUT by jerzyfotos
81 / 365

HANGIN OUT

I presumed this girl was part of the big artsy scene of Granville Island. My pooch and I walked around with a camera to shoot interesting people and she was one for the lens.
Shot last week in our Vancouver trip.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise