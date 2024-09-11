Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
81 / 365
HANGIN OUT
I presumed this girl was part of the big artsy scene of Granville Island. My pooch and I walked around with a camera to shoot interesting people and she was one for the lens.
Shot last week in our Vancouver trip.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
323
photos
40
followers
39
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Latest from all albums
80
229
9
230
231
10
81
232
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Door # 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close