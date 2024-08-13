Previous
10 YEAR OLD ROCK STAR by jerzyfotos
10 YEAR OLD ROCK STAR

This young fella was wowing the crowd at Penticton Motocross a few days ago. He doesn't use the bigger ramp that his world class team mates use...yet, but I'm guessing he's capable if allowed. Maybe next year.
Jerzy

