Previous
79 / 365
A LITTLE SLIDE
This was the guitar player with the band we saw tonight in the park. He played it well!
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
1
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Diana
ace
I love the way you captured this, great close up and colours.
August 31st, 2024
