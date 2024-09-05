Previous
URBAN JUNGLE by jerzyfotos
URBAN JUNGLE

Heading to our hotel we passed many city blocks of a chaotic and sad homeless situation just outside of trendy Gastown. Pictures are taken from our vehicle with windows rolled up.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
