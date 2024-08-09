Previous
THE PAPERBOYS by jerzyfotos
75 / 365

THE PAPERBOYS

They were great tonight! Very glad we found Music in The Park in our back yard.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Now that is fabulous having them so close! Lovely action shot of them, I can almost hear their sound.
August 10th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture of this band. They look like they are enjoying performing. Glad you could enjoy them.
August 10th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Great shot of this band. Nothing like live music.
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise