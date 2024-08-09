Sign up
75 / 365
THE PAPERBOYS
They were great tonight! Very glad we found Music in The Park in our back yard.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
3
2
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
298
photos
41
followers
38
following
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
74
210
211
212
213
214
75
215
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Door # 2
Diana
ace
Now that is fabulous having them so close! Lovely action shot of them, I can almost hear their sound.
August 10th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture of this band. They look like they are enjoying performing. Glad you could enjoy them.
August 10th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Great shot of this band. Nothing like live music.
August 10th, 2024
