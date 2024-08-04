Previous
ANOTHER DAY by jerzyfotos
ANOTHER DAY

This man just finished playing the piano when his fingers stopped working properly due to MS. Very interesting man to chat with and an accomplished musician. I'll buy coffees next time I see him at the piano...
4th August 2024

Jerzy

