74 / 365
ANOTHER DAY
This man just finished playing the piano when his fingers stopped working properly due to MS. Very interesting man to chat with and an accomplished musician. I'll buy coffees next time I see him at the piano...
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
