MUSIC IN THE PARK by jerzyfotos
223 / 365

MUSIC IN THE PARK

This was our last music entertainment in the park just up the street and I will miss it. The band was good and the guitar player stood out above the rest with his slide guitar skills.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Diana ace
I love listening to a good guitar player, beautifully captured.
August 31st, 2024  
