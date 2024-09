LUNCH AT GASTAHUS RESTAURANT

It seems like we like going to Peachland for lunch and it is closer than going downtown Kelowna. The Gasthaus has a German menu and the décor is old Bavarian with plenty of wood and big rafters. It is always a nice experience going there and we both had the schnitzel....German beer for me and wine for the lady. Since our pooch is always with us we had a nice table on the patio with a great view of Okanagan Lake.