FLY FISHING @ ROCHE LAKE by jerzyfotos
220 / 365

FLY FISHING @ ROCHE LAKE

My fishing friend came over to my spot since he saw me anchored for a long time, and thought the spot was good. I moved to a different spot since it was not. Fishing was not great but the outdoors made up for low fish numbers.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Photo Details

