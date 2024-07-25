Sign up
200 / 365
THESE KIDS ARE GOOD
He fell once while I was there but only his pride was hurt and I tried to avoid shooting that. I'm surprised they don't wear helmets and pads but maybe that's not cool at this age and only the younger kids and older crowd wear them.
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing action capture, I am always surprised that they do not fall more often.
July 26th, 2024
