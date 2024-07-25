Previous
THESE KIDS ARE GOOD by jerzyfotos
200 / 365

THESE KIDS ARE GOOD

He fell once while I was there but only his pride was hurt and I tried to avoid shooting that. I'm surprised they don't wear helmets and pads but maybe that's not cool at this age and only the younger kids and older crowd wear them.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing action capture, I am always surprised that they do not fall more often.
July 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise