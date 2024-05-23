Sign up
Previous
155 / 365
Happy Place
We still have a bit of snow at higher elevation lakes. I'm hoping to get there tomorrow if wind dies down. Taken a couple weeks ago but we've had snow up there when driving from Vancouver recently.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
