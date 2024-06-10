Sign up
170 / 365
PEOPLE WATCHING
With the good weather finally upon us I just grab my dog and head downtown to people watch. This guy had his headphones on and was in his own zone enjoying the weather. Maybe he was also people watching.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
242
photos
37
followers
33
following
46% complete
