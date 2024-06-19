Previous
GOING TO SKATE PARK by jerzyfotos
176 / 365

GOING TO SKATE PARK

We caught this guy heading to the skate park just down the hill from this spot. I think we will come back another day to shoot some of these guys doing jumps at the park. Some of these kids are amazing.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise