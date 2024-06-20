Previous
SUMMER IS HERE by jerzyfotos
177 / 365

SUMMER IS HERE

The patios are a good indication of the weather in this area. We visited Peachland for a bit and like the slower pace and easy parking. This is a small town that will get quite busy this summer and we're good for one visit a week.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise