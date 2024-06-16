Previous
DRAGONFLY by jerzyfotos
173 / 365

DRAGONFLY

People have recently posted pics of the adult dragonfly that are colorful and fly. This represents the nymph stage of them that can be rewarding for fly fishermen when targeting rainbow trout.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
