I had my camera set up on a tripod to catch someone using this great hiking trail across the river from our hotel. It gives it better composition to have a person enter this image and I was glad to see pole arrive .....finally.
12th February 2024

Jerzy

Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
