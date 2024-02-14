Previous
Nice but too busy today by jerzyfotos
3 / 365

Nice but too busy today

This place has a great vibe and the third floor (not shown) makes it seem like the Mardi Gras.
We've eaten here before but thought it was too busy today. Another time.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise