Moon lights up the night by jerzyfotos
147 / 365

Moon lights up the night

I took this shot early this morning after opening our balcony curtains to this great view. There wasn't enough in my frame to crop it differently.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Photo Details

