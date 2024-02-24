Previous
Boca de Tomatlan revisited by jerzyfotos
59 / 365

Boca de Tomatlan revisited

I think I shot the side of our building the last morning we were there. The cute little balcony was never used but looks good with the old Mexican architecture.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise