56 / 365
Shooting more into it. From safer pov
It's not Hawaii waves but they shake the ground when they hit shore.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
1
2
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
A magnificent capture of the power of the ocean! Wish I knew if you are using a cell or camera ;-)
February 21st, 2024
