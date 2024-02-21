Previous
Shooting more into it. From safer pov by jerzyfotos
56 / 365

Shooting more into it. From safer pov

It's not Hawaii waves but they shake the ground when they hit shore.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A magnificent capture of the power of the ocean! Wish I knew if you are using a cell or camera ;-)
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise