Previous
KELOWNA DOWNTOWN by jerzyfotos
281 / 365

KELOWNA DOWNTOWN

It's a nice place for me to take pictures at night and there is often an interesting person or highlight. This lady just happened to walk into the picture so I didn't have to wait for someone else to do it. Maybe not what I had planned but it works.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise