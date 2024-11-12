Previous
ART CRITIC ? by jerzyfotos
ART CRITIC ?

Not on you life and I don't really know good art from bad but I do know what pleases my eye. I happened to be shooting this art gallery/studio from outside as I've done previously and the lady decorating the window just happened to be the artist that owns this place. After a cordial chit chat I was invited to come in and shoot a bit. This nice lady offered for me to come back and shoot more of this place and it would be great to be the fly on the wall holding a camera when she has a class. I wish I was more prepared for today and I will be next time.
