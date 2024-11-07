APPLE CIDER BUSY SEASON

One of our neigbours owns this cidery which is across the street from us and we love having them there. It adds a little bit of charm to the neighborhood with the cidery, brewery and a speak easy that I still haven't stopped in yet to view or sample. I really lucked out while shooting this worker when the owner just came onto the property and we had a chat as neighbours often do. He asked me to send copies of his business that I shot previously and now I have permission to shoot all his businesses from inside out. Good guy and great neighbour.