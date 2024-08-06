Previous
PEOPLE WATCHING by jerzyfotos
212 / 365

PEOPLE WATCHING

We had lunch at a restaurant near here and I took advantage of a busy day to capture interesting people. This beach restaurant window deserved a crop to highlight the interesting and attractive woman that also seemed to be people watching.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Very good stealth shot and yes, she is very beautiful!!
August 7th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture!?
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise