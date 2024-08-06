Sign up
212 / 365
PEOPLE WATCHING
We had lunch at a restaurant near here and I took advantage of a busy day to capture interesting people. This beach restaurant window deserved a crop to highlight the interesting and attractive woman that also seemed to be people watching.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Paula Fontanini
ace
Very good stealth shot and yes, she is very beautiful!!
August 7th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture!?
August 7th, 2024
