Previous
Childhood by jgcapizzi
12 / 365

Childhood

I stopped at a local BnB today. I was pleasantly surprised to find several statues of children walking a fence and climbing around a tree stump. I couldn’t resist capturing the face of this little girl.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise