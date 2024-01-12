Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Childhood
I stopped at a local BnB today. I was pleasantly surprised to find several statues of children walking a fence and climbing around a tree stump. I couldn’t resist capturing the face of this little girl.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th January 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
