Old House by jgcapizzi
73 / 365

Our final leg of our train trip home took us through West Virginia heading to Harpers Ferry. Along the way I captured this old house by shooting through the window of a moving train.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
Dorothy ace
I recognized it right away, used to live about 20 miles away. Good photo from the train.
March 15th, 2024  
