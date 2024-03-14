Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Old House
Our final leg of our train trip home took us through West Virginia heading to Harpers Ferry. Along the way I captured this old house by shooting through the window of a moving train.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
Dorothy
ace
I recognized it right away, used to live about 20 miles away. Good photo from the train.
March 15th, 2024
