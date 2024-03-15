Previous
Mini daffodils by jgcapizzi
75 / 365

Mini daffodils

Upon arriving home after 5 weeks away, the garden is blooming with daffodils! Now the garden needs weeding.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise