Mushroom by jgcapizzi
Mushroom

We find these mushrooms often on our fallen branches in our woods. Too bad they are not edible!
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Joanne Capizzi

*lynn ace
amazing fungi
April 15th, 2024  
