99 / 365
Ohio River
Driving east through Wheeling, West Virginia we saw how flooded the Ohio River was and stopped to take a look. Too much water and more bad weather predicted.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th April 2024 1:49pm
Tags
travel.
rivers.
Bec
ace
Oh, that does look like a lot of water. Safe travels. Let’s hope there’s not too much more to come.
April 14th, 2024
