Ohio River by jgcapizzi
Ohio River

Driving east through Wheeling, West Virginia we saw how flooded the Ohio River was and stopped to take a look. Too much water and more bad weather predicted.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
Bec ace
Oh, that does look like a lot of water. Safe travels. Let’s hope there’s not too much more to come.
April 14th, 2024  
