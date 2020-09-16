Previous
Abstract Dog by jillbrowning
146 / 365

Abstract Dog

16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Jill Browning

Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
I was challenged by @mcsiegle to do a abstract photograph of a pet. Since my dog is lazy and would not run around I end up editing a photo of him. First time doing anything abstract and have ALOT of learning to do.
September 18th, 2020  
