Previous
Next
146 / 365
Abstract Dog
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
1
0
Jill Browning
ace
@jillbrowning
Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
147
photos
37
followers
119
following
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
25th August 2020 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-425
Jill Browning
ace
I was challenged by
@mcsiegle
to do a abstract photograph of a pet. Since my dog is lazy and would not run around I end up editing a photo of him. First time doing anything abstract and have ALOT of learning to do.
September 18th, 2020
