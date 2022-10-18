Previous
Marsh Trail by jillbrowning
25 / 365

Marsh Trail

For the push challenge @randystreat asked me to select a photo of someone else's on the Popular Page and try to recreate it. For today I selected @novab photo called On the trail.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Jill Browning

@jillbrowning
Loves traveling and taking pictures of my life, nature and wildlife. I am very much a beginner at photography but hoping to learn and improve...
Jill Browning ace
@randystreat Thank you for this challenge. I have enjoined look at the popular page. I need to do that more often. Hope to be able to do a few more this week....maybe
October 18th, 2022  
Sam Sutlive
This one works really well!
October 18th, 2022  
