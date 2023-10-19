Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
Still Waters
This morning we had a medical appointment and on the way home, this sign caught my eye. The stream looks deceptive, but we had a day of continuous rain yesterday, so maybe, still waters run deep?
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
José Maria
@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
4
photos
1
followers
1
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th October 2023 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
run
,
village
,
danger
,
waters
,
“still
,
deep”
,
“quiet
,
stream”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close