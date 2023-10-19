Previous
Still Waters by jmdeabreu
Still Waters

This morning we had a medical appointment and on the way home, this sign caught my eye. The stream looks deceptive, but we had a day of continuous rain yesterday, so maybe, still waters run deep?
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
