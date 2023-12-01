Mini Forest

The Terrarium has grown, and a new taller one, with an air fern and an orchid, has appeared at its side. The larger one is where I escape to every morning for my walk when I’m having my coffee. I usually go for a walk and inspect the plants, and then sit on one of the little rocks on the moss and talk to the little frog. You know, I’ve never really asked their name, but they are such a wonderful frog. They listen to all my moans and groans. They never complain to me. Even though they’re very light on their advice, if truth be told, non-existent, but they’re such a wonderful listener. My day would truly not be the same without my walks in this forest, and our chats. Remember, we’ve all got that special frog that will listen to us at any time of the night or day, and never judges us!