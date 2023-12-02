Previous
Windmills of the Mind by jmdeabreu
Windmills of the Mind

The Wray Common Mill is a grade II listed building, built in 1824 and worked by wind until an accident resulted in a broken sail in 1895. It had a steam engine which was later replaced by an oil engine as a means of auxiliary power. The shutters were deteriorating quite quickly and were removed around 1900, and a new set was fitted in 1928. All machinery except the Windshaft and Brake Wheel were removed and in 1967 it was converted into a house. After falling into disrepair, the new owner started the restoration in 2004. It was listed for sale in November 2008 for just under £1 million. It features 4 bedrooms, a large kitchen, a reception, a wine cellar and an observation deck.

 And the world is like an apple whirling silently in space 
Like the circles that you find in the windmills of your mind! 
Like a tunnel that you follow to a tunnel of its own 
Like a door that keeps revolving in a half-forgotten dream 
Like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel 
Like the circles that you find in the windmills of your mind
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
Photo Details

