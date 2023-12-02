Windmills of the Mind

The Wray Common Mill is a grade II listed building, built in 1824 and worked by wind until an accident resulted in a broken sail in 1895. It had a steam engine which was later replaced by an oil engine as a means of auxiliary power. The shutters were deteriorating quite quickly and were removed around 1900, and a new set was fitted in 1928. All machinery except the Windshaft and Brake Wheel were removed and in 1967 it was converted into a house. After falling into disrepair, the new owner started the restoration in 2004. It was listed for sale in November 2008 for just under £1 million. It features 4 bedrooms, a large kitchen, a reception, a wine cellar and an observation deck.



