Rainy Sunday

Got up at around 4am to check up on my son and when I looked out the window I noticed that it had been snowing. There was not much and I was sure it wouldn’t last for very long. When I left home for the Café de Manhã, morning coffee, there was no longer any trace of snow. The roads look bleak, wet and shiny from all rain. I was undecided whether it was going to be the Busy Beans, Redhill or Junction 8, Reigate Hill. Busy Beans won, and headed off to the right. I was really impressed with the barista, I was last there about a month ago, and she remembered the coffee I wanted. I supposed I’ve become the old guy with the dark hat and jacket who always comes on his own and sits at the window! The book I’m reading at the moment is called The Reluctant Carer. The book was given to me at one of the Carers meeting and is a very entertaining read - with a huge dose of reality. I completely identified with the writer, and I’ve extracted so many good quotes from the book