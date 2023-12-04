The Christmas Jumper

It all started in Norway back in the 15th century. They were made by the women from the local sheep’s wool, who incorporated animal forms and foliage shapes. The snowflake design was traditionally based on a rose with eight petals. It was only during the last century that these traditional knits became mainstream. Affluent travellers returning from the ski slopes (as you do ) elevated these humble jumpers into symbols of luxury and glamour.

The fun, bright and a little bit silly Christmas Jumper, became very popular with the access to cheaper acrylic yarns and the fashion for bold patterns. The wacky Chrysler Jumpers became a bit of a bad-taste joke as many of us received one of our granny’s knits on the 25th of December. And then, of course, Colin Firth appeared in Budget Jones’ Diary, with an ugly reindeer jumper, and we were sold! During 2019, in the UK alone, it’s estimated that 12 million jumpers were sold!

I’ll have to show you some of mine, as I wear them throughout this month. Watch this space ….