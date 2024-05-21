A brush of colour before coffee

Lost in the lanes of Jardim do Mar before breakfast, every corner revealing a new burst of vibrant flowers cascading down traditional stone walls. The sun peeks through, casting a warm glow on the cobblestone streets, while glimpses of the azure Atlantic and the next village beckon in the distance. It's a morning made for wandering and savoring the simple beauty of this quaint village. And with the promise of freshly baked pastéis de nata and a strong espresso waiting at Joe’s Bar, who could resist exploring just a little further?