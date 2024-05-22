Perfectly Balanced

Jardim do Mar, my beautiful home, you never cease to amaze me! Every time I return, I rediscover the magic that makes this place so special.

Today's peaceful stroll, after the good lunch at Joe’s Bar, along the familiar pebble beach led me to these perfectly balanced pebbles, or in my case, a cairn. It seems to reflect the harmony and tranquility that I always find here, even amidst the emotional chaos of the last few weeks.

The familiar sound of the waves crashing against the shore, the scent of the salty air, and the warm smiles of the family and the friends I've known my whole life - it's all a comforting reminder of why this place will always hold a special place in my heart.

As the sun sets on another perfect day in Jardim do Mar, I'm filled with gratitude for the opportunity to call this slice of paradise my home, and gratitude for all the warm embraces and loving care.

Here's to many more moments of peace, joy, gratitude and connections.