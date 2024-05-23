Previous
Connect Me by jmdeabreu
190 / 365

Connect Me

Madeira. A journey of healing and reconnection with family on this breathtaking island. Feeling a bit tender still, like these weathered red phone boxes, but also stronger and more resilient. These iconic symbols of connection, once bustling with voices of laughter, love, and sometimes tears, now stand as quiet sentinels of a bygone era. Their faded paint and silent receivers whisper stories of a time when life moved at a slower pace, when conversations unfolded in real time, and when distance felt a little bit further. Holding onto the warmth and sunshine in my heart as I return to England, I'm reminded that even as the world changes and technology evolves, the need for human connection remains timeless. Finding new ways to bridge the distance and share our stories, we create our own connections, just as vibrant and meaningful as those whispered through the receiver of a red phone box. 📞☀️
José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
