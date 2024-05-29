Nature’s Therapy

Stepping off the grid and into the village woods after a long day of Microsoft Teams meetings. Nothing like a long walk, the smell of damp earth, the rustle of leaves, and the dappled sunlight filtering through the trees to hit the reset button. My mind feels clearer, my shoulders less tense, and my heart full of gratitude for these simple moments of peace.

Beauty can be found everywhere in nature, even amongst the decay. The moss-covered log, a miniature forest in itself, shows us nature's resilience and it’s ability to thrive in unexpected places. So, even in the midst of chaos and stress, there's always a chance for renewal and growth.

When you're feeling overwhelmed, step outside and let nature work its magic. It's the best kind of therapy there is, and free!

Thought for the day: "In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks." - John Muir