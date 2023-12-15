Artic Cathedral

The beautiful parish church in Tromsø, officially named Tromsden Church, and affectionately called the Artic Cathedral. The modern looking church is made in an eye-catching triangular shape with concrete and metal and. UIKit in 1965. It is fairly large and can seat 600 people on spike oak benches. In 2006, the original organ was replaced by an enormous church organ, containing 2,940 pipes and fashioned in the same sail shape as the church itself. The bellows are made out of reindeer hide. In 1972 this fantastic glass mosaic was added on the eastern side. Every year more than 500 concerts in various genres are held here. The performers include artists and choirs who made their mark locally, nationally and internationally.