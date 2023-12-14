Previous
Aurora in Tromso by jmdeabreu
60 / 365

Aurora in Tromso

This is one of those natural wonders many people see in photos, and we were lucky to catch sight when we arrived in Tromso tonight. On our way to our apartment we saw this show, almost like a welcoming. It was around -6 centigrade, and as my gloves were in my suitcases, I struggled with my hands. Taking photos was not an easy job. But you’re walking around in this awe and you want to share with the family and friends. I still managed quite a lot of photos but tomorrow I’ll have to plan this very carefully
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Fabulous! Hope you see more auroras whilst you are there!
December 15th, 2023  
