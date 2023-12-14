Aurora in Tromso

This is one of those natural wonders many people see in photos, and we were lucky to catch sight when we arrived in Tromso tonight. On our way to our apartment we saw this show, almost like a welcoming. It was around -6 centigrade, and as my gloves were in my suitcases, I struggled with my hands. Taking photos was not an easy job. But you’re walking around in this awe and you want to share with the family and friends. I still managed quite a lot of photos but tomorrow I’ll have to plan this very carefully