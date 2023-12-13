Bell of Happiness

The End of Treatment Bell. If there is anything a cancer fighter wants more besides their best health back, is to be able to ring the End of Treatment Bell as loud as possible. It’s as if the sound of the bell carries all the nausea, all the sickness, all the bad mornings, the fatigue and all the negativity, very far away. It is not just a bell, but the Bell which carries with it the hope that with the sound and at the end of this rainbow, the path to a better world opens up. The hope that we’re cured of this debilitating disease we’ve all been fighter. The Bell is there and waiting just for you at the very best time for you.



Ring this bell three times well

It’s toll to clearly say

my treatment’s done

this course is run

and I am on my way!