Bell of Happiness by jmdeabreu
59 / 365

Bell of Happiness

The End of Treatment Bell. If there is anything a cancer fighter wants more besides their best health back, is to be able to ring the End of Treatment Bell as loud as possible. It’s as if the sound of the bell carries all the nausea, all the sickness, all the bad mornings, the fatigue and all the negativity, very far away. It is not just a bell, but the Bell which carries with it the hope that with the sound and at the end of this rainbow, the path to a better world opens up. The hope that we’re cured of this debilitating disease we’ve all been fighter. The Bell is there and waiting just for you at the very best time for you.

Ring this bell three times well
It’s toll to clearly say
my treatment’s done
this course is run
and I am on my way!
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
