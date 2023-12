The Waiting Bike

Chemoday Two. The whole country has run out of a specific oral chemo, and it’s been around three weeks now. Fortunately they have this in liquid form and we need to come in for three days so they can administer this via IV. Fortunately, he has a PICC line installed, so it’s just a matter of plugging him in. Being Christmas, we’ve bought the staff some Krispy Kreme to share the festive mood