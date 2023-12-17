Willy Wonka World

Back at home in the UK. I must admit, adjusting to having a sun and and a clear day, took some doing. It felt strange having the sun peel its head in the morning and last until the afternoon. I really enjoyed Tromsø, and for me it felt like I had stepped into a Christmas postcard. This evening we decided to watch the very talent cast of Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key and others. They were absolutely brilliant! And of course, Timothée is doing so well, especially after his magnificent role in Dune. Enjoy the movie, if you’re after some good entertainment.