Tree’s up by jmdeabreu
64 / 365

Tree’s up

Yes, I know, it’s already the 18th of December and the tree has only gone up now. And it’s up! We’re a bit challenged for storage space in our apartment and we couldn’t find the tree for about 30 mins. We looked everywhere, maybe a hundred times over. Ok, there may be some exaggeration. Two years ago we downscaled our tree and we kept visualising a bigger box and completely missed the tree. Anyway, it’s now up and everything is working. One of the things we collect during our travels is a Christmas bauble for each city we visit. I must admit looking for a bauble in July does make it a bit tricky, but we have for most cities.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
