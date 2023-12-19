Castle in a Bauble

Yesterday I mentioned that we try to collect baubles from the cities we visit, but firstly why do we dress our trees with them? It seems they have some sort of symbolic meaning behind them. The idea for baubles originated from the Roman tradition to hang fruit from trees. Over time, the tradition transformed into baubles and became a popular practice in the 1800s, when inventor Hans Greiner, from Germany, produced glass ornaments in the shape of fruits and nuts. There is also the whole psychology of colour behind the baubles.

My favourite one is from San Marino. It literally Monte Titano in San Marino enclosed in a beautiful glass ball. San Marino is the oldest republic in Europe and the fifth smallest country on the map. It only has around 35,000 citizens, but they’re amongst the wealthiest citizens in the world. It helps that income tax rates are very low.