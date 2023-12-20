Real, I promise

Today was another day spent at Guy’s, this time for the physio. His muscles are getting weaker, and I reckon it’s the combination of the chemo fatigue and the fact that he’s not as mobile as he should be. They did another full assessment on him and have recommended several exercises to strength his core. They also have him a mobility walker which will help him become more mobile and give him confidence to walk. The challenge wake bringing the walker home together with pushing him on the wheelchair. But, we did it. Thank you again NHS!

So, what do you think of our new candles? Real? Battery operated? Remote controlled? Well, actually the last two options - battery operated and remote controlled. They even flicker 🤣